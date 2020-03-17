Reward for Lulu’s return

News
Reward for Lulu’s returnBy Morgan Dyer
Lulu is missing and she needs your help.
The Australian bulldog disappeared from Barooga's Wattletree Beach campsite in the Murray Valley Regional Park on Thursday, January 9.
The young dog is three years old and went missing wearing a pink collar with her name and owners’ phone number on it.
Her owners are worried Lulu may have been picked up by someone travelling through the area and could be anywhere in Australia.
Lulu is microchipped and is very friendly.
Lulu's owners have set up a Facebook page about her disappearance and are offering a $3000 reward if she is returned to them or any local vet with no questions asked.
For more information visit Bring Home Lulu Facebook Page or call Caity on 0401 587 137