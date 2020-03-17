News

Cats unfazed by toilet paper shortage

By Morgan Dyer

Two cats are guilty of shredding toilet paper rolls.

While their owner is away, the cats will play.

Two local cats were clearly unaware of the toilet paper shortage and decided to entertain themselves by destroying several rolls of the precious product.

The cats’ owner, Aly, said she arrived home from a night away and was shocked to see what her cats had been up to.

Although she found great humour in the cats’ antics, she was worried if she would be able to get her hands on some more rolls among the buying hysteria.

