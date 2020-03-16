News

Shepparton Safeplate Day a ‘huge success’

By Liz Mellino

Volunteer Stuart Meyland helps Jamason Stretton, 11, fix a plate.

1 of 1

More than 80 vehicles are now secured with anti-theft screws following another successful Safeplate Day held in Shepparton on Saturday.

Run in conjunction with Victoria Police and Neighbourhood Watch, the day allows locals to have their vehicle number plates secured from theft for a gold coin donation.

Shepparton Police Crime Prevention Officer Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said the day was a huge success with the number of attendees up by 30 per cent compared to last year.

“In recent years the number of plates stolen in Victoria hovers around 10 000 vehicles - these plates are then used to disguise vehicles being used in further crimes,” he said.

“The safeplate activity is a proactive measure to protect our community from this crime.”

Neighbourhood Watch uses specialised security screws to secure plates, which Sen Const Gibson said could also be purchased at Autobarn in Shepparton.

With more than 180 sets of number plates stolen from vehicles in Greater Shepparton last year Sen Const Gibson confirmed police were continuing to track down the offenders.

“In response to number plates that have already been stolen police are also undertaking Automatic Number Plate Recognition operations to catch the thieves driving vehicles with stolen number plates attached,” he said.

