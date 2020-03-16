News

Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

By Shepparton News

Organisers of the Shepparton Festival have been forced to cancel their event. Crowds braved the cold in Dookie on Saturday to celebrate the start of Shepparton Festival. Photo: Serana Hunt.

1 of 1

Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the remainder of the festival program.

The news comes after the Victorian government declared a state of emergency effective from 12pm today.

In a statement Shepparton Festival chair Fiona Smolenaars said the decision was in the "collective interest" of the community.

"As an event organiser, we must play a role in 'flattening the curve' to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our community and beyond," she said.

"As an employer, we must ensure we protect staff and contractors.

"We are now working with our partners to manage the implications of this decision, and we are turning our minds to planning for alternative dates for the delivery of cancelled events."

On Friday the federal government recommended that all non-essential events of people over 500 people be cancelled.

Latest articles

Sport

Cricket | Lightfoot Medal count looks wide open

Cricket Shepparton’s night of nights is here once again, with the prestigious Lightfoot Medal up for grabs at the Sherbourne Terrace Hotel tonight. At the Christmas break of the Haisman Shield it looked inevitable that Nagambie skipper Mark Nolan...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVBD | Big win for small club Rushworth in division three

Rushworth secured the division three weekend pennant premiership on Saturday in a big boost for the small club. Tackling Shepparton Golf at Tatura, Rushworth claimed the club’s first flag since the 2015-16 season — also in division three...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GVBD | Tallygaroopna completes perfect season in division two

Tallygaroopna is heading to the top of the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division tree after snaring its long sought-after division two flag at the weekend. Weather was the only opponent to deny Tally a win across a dominant weekend pennant campaign, and...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Man uninjured after van set alight with him inside in Shepparton

A man has escaped without injury after his van was set alight while he was inside it. Shepparton police were called to the incident at Princess Park in Shepparton, where the van was parked, about 9 pm on Saturday.

Liz Mellino
News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever.

Spencer Fowler Steen