Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

News
Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirusBy Shepparton News
Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the remainder of the festival program.
The news comes after the Victorian government declared a state of emergency effective from 12pm today.
In a statement Shepparton Festival chair Fiona Smolenaars said the decision was in the "collective interest" of the community.
"As an event organiser, we must play a role in 'flattening the curve' to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our community and beyond," she said.
"As an employer, we must ensure we protect staff and contractors.
"We are now working with our partners to manage the implications of this decision, and we are turning our minds to planning for alternative dates for the delivery of cancelled events."
On Friday the federal government recommended that all non-essential events of people over 500 people be cancelled.