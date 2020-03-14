Three level building going up at old Fruitworks site

News
Three level building going up at old Fruitworks siteBy James Bennett
5370537724001
A new building with commercial potential is being built on the corner of Corio and Stewart Sts, Shepparton.
Managing real estate agency Gagliardi Scott's director Rocky Gagliardi said he expected the building to be completed in 2021.
The three-level building includes 22 interior car parks.
Mr Gagliardi said the space was ideal for a government office or commercial business because of its location in the centre of town.
The News understands the owner is anticipating the occupants to be in the public sector.
The construction is on the site of the old Fruitworks business, which burnt down in 2018.