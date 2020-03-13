News

Gatherings of more than 500 people to be cancelled from Monday

By Shepparton News

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

All gatherings of more than 500 people will be cancelled from Monday following advice from Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy.

Mr Murphy recommended to the nation's leaders all gatherings of more than 500 people should be banned to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Following Dr Murphy's advice, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the gathering cancellation would start on Monday.

The Council of Australian Governments was given the advice during a meeting in western Sydney on Friday, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison, premiers and chief ministers have been considering how best to respond to the health crisis.

Leaders are due to front the media on Friday afternoon.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled this morning and Australia's major sporting codes are all weighing up whether to follow suit.

More to come.

News

