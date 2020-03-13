GV Health: Pandemic plan will evolve to meet need

News
GV Health: Pandemic plan will evolve to meet needBy Shepparton News
Like most frontline hospitals, Goulburn Valley Health already has a coronavirus strategy in place but its implementation will be managed in response to demand.
GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there had only been a small increase in people presenting with concerns related to COVID-19.
However, he added it was expected that more people would be presenting at the health service in the coming days and weeks.
‘‘GV Health has an existing Pandemic Plan to manage events such as COVID-19,’’ Mr Sharp said.
‘‘The Pandemic Plan includes establishing a separate acute respiratory clinic at GV Health’s main campus in Graham St.
‘‘It would be in addition to our usual day-to-day services and the need to establish it is being reviewed daily,’’ he said.
‘‘Specific details regarding the announcement by the Commonwealth Government are expected to be provided in coming days.’’
Mr Sharp said there had not been any positive cases of COVID-19 at GV Health.
He said if there were any changes, GV Health would advise the community immediately.