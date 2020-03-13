News

GV Health: Pandemic plan will evolve to meet need

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Like most frontline hospitals, Goulburn Valley Health already has a coronavirus strategy in place but its implementation will be managed in response to demand.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there had only been a small increase in people presenting with concerns related to COVID-19.

However, he added it was expected that more people would be presenting at the health service in the coming days and weeks.

‘‘GV Health has an existing Pandemic Plan to manage events such as COVID-19,’’ Mr Sharp said.

‘‘The Pandemic Plan includes establishing a separate acute respiratory clinic at GV Health’s main campus in Graham St.

‘‘It would be in addition to our usual day-to-day services and the need to establish it is being reviewed daily,’’ he said.

‘‘Specific details regarding the announcement by the Commonwealth Government are expected to be provided in coming days.’’

Mr Sharp said there had not been any positive cases of COVID-19 at GV Health.

He said if there were any changes, GV Health would advise the community immediately.

Latest articles

News

GV Health: Pandemic plan will evolve to meet need

Like most frontline hospitals, Goulburn Valley Health already has a coronavirus strategy in place but its implementation will be managed in response to demand. GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there had only been a small increase in people...

Shepparton News
News

Bridget McKenzie defends her involvement in sports grants scandal

Former sports minister Bridget McKenzie maintains she was right to exercise her discretion over how the $100 million in sports grants were distributed. Speaking in Echuca yesterday, Senator McKenzie said under the guidelines she had the...

Geoff Adams
News

Shepparton F1 driver ready to race despite coronavirus fears

Despite concerns the Australian Grand Prix could be a breeding ground for coronavirus — now officially a pandemic — Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson is ready to race this weekend. Mr Jacobson said people involved with the iconic...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News
News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus.

Shepparton News