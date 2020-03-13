Preps feature will be in the News soon

News
Preps feature will be in the News soonBy Shepparton News
The most anticipated feature in the News this year is coming soon — Preps 2020.
The smallest primary school students in Greater Shepparton have had just over a month to get comfortable in their uniforms and new shoes, so the News went from class to class photographing all the children’s smiles.
Next Wednesday those smiles from across 48 local schools will be in print.
Features and special publications editor Jessica Ball said the start of the school year was an exciting time, particularly for local Prep students and their families.
“For our team of photographers and journalists, capturing this milestone is something we take great pride in,” she said.
“The feature takes us two weeks to shoot and many hours to check names against the photos. It's a mammoth job.
“But we are proud to capture these memories and hope people will pick up a copy of Preps 2020 and keep it as a memento to look back on for years to come."
Preps 2020 will be in the News on Wednesday, March 18.