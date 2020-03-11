News

Tatura man arrested following the death of a flying fox

By Liz Mellino

A Tatura man has been charged following an alleged animal cruelty incident involving a flying fox on the weekend.

Tatura police Sergeant Darryl Phillips said police were called to an address in Ross St, Tatura at 11 am on Saturday following reports of cruelty towards an animal.

Sgt Phillips said on arrival at the address police spoke with a 62-year-old man.

Police allege the male admitted to unlawfully killing a grey-headed flying fox, which he had found in a fruit tree on his property.

Sgt Phillips said grey-headed flying foxes were a protected species in Victoria, and laws were in place to monitor the unlawful killing of such protected animals.

The man was charged with offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Wildlife Act and a number of offences under the Firearms Act relating to an unregistered and unsecured air rifle.

He was bailed to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in June.

