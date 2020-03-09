Knight St closed due to burst water main

News
Knight St closed due to burst water mainBy Shepparton News
Goulburn Valley Water are responding to a burst water main on the corner of Knight and Corio Sts.
A substantial amount of water is covering areas of Orr, Knight , McKinney and Corio Sts.
Police were called to the area just after 9am and have blocked off Knight St between Orr and Corio Sts.
Goulburn Valley Water staff are on scene working to locate and turn off the water connection.
Police said Knight St is expected to be closed for some time and water supply to houses in the area is expected to be affected.
People are being urged to avoid the area if possible.