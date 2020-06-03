Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7229 cases with only 491 still active and three people in intensive care.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

--

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It's up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

--

NSW

* Gyms, dance, yoga and pilates studios to reopen on June 13 along with indoor pools, saunas and tattoo and massage parlours.

* Children's community sport allowed from July 1

* Currently, up to 20 people can attend weddings with a 50-person limit at funerals and places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

* Museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums have reopened as beauty parlours resume with a 10-person limit

* Up to five visitors to homes but outdoor gatherings restricted to 10 people.

* School students are back full time.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

--

VICTORIA

* Up to five visitors to homes.

* Up to 20 people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, restaurants, cafes and pubs, outdoor hobbies, libraries and other community facilities. From June 22 the limit increases to 50 then 100 by late July.

* Up to 20 wedding guests and 50 at outdoor funerals.

* Stays in hotels, caravan parks, holiday homes and camping permitted.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 are back with the rest to return from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

--

QUEENSLAND

* Up to 20 people can attend non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport, including personal training, gyms and pools.

* A 20-person limit is on cinemas, open homes, beauty salons, cultural institutions, weddings, parks, restaurants, playgrounds and places of worship.

* Up to 50 people may dine in outback venues and attend funerals.

* Recreational travel now allowed across the state.

* Public school students are back full time.

* Borders remain closed.

--

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Up to 10 customers can dine and wine at cafes and restaurants with a maximum of 80 allowed at large venues such as pubs.

* A 20-person limits at cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Up to 50 people may attend funerals.

* Non-contact indoor sports training, competition and outdoor non-contact sports competitions allowed.

* Students are back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

--

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* From June 6, WA will relax the national four square metre distancing rule to two square metres for indoor and outdoor venues.

* Public gathering limits will be raised from 20 to 100, including cafes, pubs and restaurants. Venues with multiple spaces may have up to 300 patrons.

* Beauty parlours, arcades, galleries, museums, cinemas, zoos, food courts, playgrounds and wildlife and amusement parks will reopen.

* Gyms and real estate auctions can resume with full contact sports permitted.

* Rottnest Island will reopen.

* Students are back in school full time.

* All intrastate borders apart from northern biosecurity zones have reopened.

* State borders remain closed.

--

TASMANIA

* Moving to stage two restrictions from 3pm Friday

* Up to 20 people will be allowed in cinemas, museums, galleries, in gyms and at at weddings

* Open homes and auctions can resume

* Camping and overnight stays to be permitted and outdoor and indoor sport to resume with up to 20 players

* Up to 10 household visitors

* Funeral limits increased to 50

* Beauty therapy businesses and tattooists to reopen

* Kindergarten to Year 6 students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on Tuesday.

* Racing expected to resume June 13.

* Borders unlikely to reopen until July

--

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming relaxed.

* Restaurants and bars open with a two-hour limit. Food courts, gyms and health clubs, libraries, museums, art galleries and places of worship open.

* Lockdown for remote communities to ease from Friday

* Students back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

--

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 20 allowed including at restaurants, cafes and licensed venues, and weddings. 50 allowed at funerals.

* Beauty and nail salons, health clubs, gyms and massage and tattoo parlours reopened.

* Large clubs can host up to 150 people, with a limit of 20 in each room.

* Choirs, bands and orchestras will also be allowed to resume practice and cultural institutions can open to 20 people at a time.

* Students back in classrooms.

--

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* Australians returning home may soon have to stump-up for their hotel quarantine bill with state governments set to stop funding mandatory isolation.

* NSW Police have resumed random alcohol breath testing ahead of the long weekend.

--

ECONOMICS

* Australia is in a recession, ending 29 years of economic growth after the economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter.

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned the decline is only going to get worse, with most of the pain packed into the current quarter.

* A new report predicts one in six Australian charities - and 200,000 jobs - could go within six months as their small margins fail to cushion the virus' impact.

* Modelling by Universities Australia predicts the sector could lose $16 billion in revenue between now and 2023, the majority in lost international student fees.

--

SPORT

* The NRL competition has resumed

* AFL clubs will be allowed to organise scratch matches between themselves before the June 11 season reboot.

* Victoria's two biggest community football leagues and senior netball have cancelled their 2020 seasons with only juniors allowed to continue.

* Super Netball, Super Rugby and A-league soccer to resume in July.

--

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 6,452,761

* Deaths: at least 382,485

* Recovered: at least 3,067,697

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 3, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.