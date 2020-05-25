Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7109 cases. There are 501 active cases. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 102 - NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state's counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government's COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

--

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

--

NSW

* Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1, up from 10 currently.

* Beauty salons can reopen from June 1 with no more than 10 clients at any one time spaced four square metres apart.

* Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 10 people.

* Public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.

* Sydney buses can carry 12 people, train carriages can have 32 and a Manly ferry can transport 245 people.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums, can reopen.

--

VICTORIA

* Victorians can now have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.

* A maximum of 10 guests allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services.

* But from June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* Also from June 1, 20 people allowed indoor and outdoor gatherings, weddings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries, youth centres and other community facilities. Up to 50 guests allowed at funerals.

* Overnight stays in hotels permitted from June.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the remaining cohort back from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2 and get their results by year-end.

--

QUEENSLAND

* Public school students resume full-time classes on May 25 with no commuter caps on public transport.

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.

* Queenslanders can travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Borders with NSW, Victoria could reopen by September.

--

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and drinking at cafes and restaurants now allowed, with up to 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

--

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA is allowing more regional travel and encouraging people back to work.

* Cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Border remains closed.

--

TASMANIA

* Restaurants, cafes can seat up to 10 people and 10 can gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings.

* Kindergarten to Year Six students, along with Year 11 and 12 students, will resume face-to-face learning on May 25, before children in Years 7 to 10 return on June 9.

* State government is targeting testing of people with respiratory symptoms, hospital patients discharged to aged care homes and symptomatic health care workers.

* Border remains closed.

--

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming.

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

* NT borders remain closed.

--

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

--

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants and cafes opened in most states.

--

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* More than 180 health professionals warn the nation is potentially at risk of being exposed to more pandemics and impacts of climate change without an overhaul of environmental laws.

* Victoria will fast-track several major construction projects worth more than $1.2 billion in the coming months to help stimulate the economy.

--

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* A reporting error means meant 3.5 million employees, instead of 6.5 million, will likely be covered by the JobKeeper program, with the cost falling from $130 billion to $70 billion.

* The Master Builders Association is seeking more than $13 billion for a building and contracting stimulus package to boost the economy and save jobs.

--

SPORT

* Queensland's annual Birdsville Races has been cancelled.

* Sport Australia has released a road map that will allow community sporting clubs and associations a safe return to sport at all levels.

* The NRL will resume competition on May 28. Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'landys wants crowds in stadiums from July 1.

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11 with the first phase of fixtures to be confirmed on Monday.

* The International Cricket Council's board meets on May 28 to discuss a revamped schedule and the fate of the men's T20 World Cup.

--

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,405,029

* Deaths: at least 344,997

* Recovered: at least 2,168,408

Data current as of 1130 AEST May 25, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.