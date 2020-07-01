Survey winners

Competition
Survey winnersBy Shepparton News
Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News:
Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton
Dean O’Callaghan, Shepparton
Ian Ahmet, Shepparton East
Annette Bramley, Kyabram
Simone Scott, Shepparton
Donna Trickey, Orrvale
Daniel Forge, Shepparton
Damien Stevens-Todd, Shepparton
Loraine Foley, Shepparton
Heather Limbrick, Shepparton
Please contact MMG Customer Service on 1300 834 619 to arrange your subscription.