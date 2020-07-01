Survey winners

Competition

By Shepparton News

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News:

Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton

Dean O’Callaghan, Shepparton

Ian Ahmet, Shepparton East

Annette Bramley, Kyabram

Simone Scott, Shepparton

Donna Trickey, Orrvale

Daniel Forge, Shepparton

Damien Stevens-Todd, Shepparton

Loraine Foley, Shepparton

Heather Limbrick, Shepparton

Please contact MMG Customer Service on 1300 834 619 to arrange your subscription.

