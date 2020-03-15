Shepparton Library exhibition tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers

Lifestyle
Shepparton Library exhibition tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekersBy Spencer Fowler Steen
An upcoming exhibition at Shepparton Library, They Cannot Take the Sky: Stories from Detention, tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia.
The exhibition is made up of dozens of short videos and audio stories of people telling their stories of immigration detention, their life after release or — for those remaining in offshore detention — their hopes for the future.
The exhibition features 22 narrators representing a range of nationalities and ethnicities, including people from Iran, Iraq and Syria, as well as others who are Rohingya (Myanmar), Zaghawa (Sudan), Hazara (Afghanistan) and Tamil (Sri Lanka).
Shepparton Library manager Corrinne Hills said following on from the successful Anne Frank exhibition last year, she was excited to bring They Cannot Take the Sky to Shepparton.
“These heart-touching stories will resonate with many in our community, and we expect it to appeal to a large audience,” Ms Hills said.
The exhibition, first shown in 2017 at Melbourne's Immigration Museum, won a prestigious 2018 Museums and Galleries National Award for Best Temporary or Travelling Exhibition.
It was developed by Behind the Wire, an award-winning oral history project documenting the stories of people who have been detained by the Australian Government after seeking asylum in Australia.
They Cannot Take the Sky will be launched at the Shepparton Library on Monday, March 16 at 5 pm, and will run until Friday, May 15.
For more information, phone Corrinne Hills on 1300 374 765 or email: [email protected]