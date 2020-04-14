Galleries Goulburn Valley’s latest arrivals Baby girl: Shepparton's Jacqui and Paul Cirillo welcomed Ruby Ada Cirillo to the world on March 18. Ruby was born at Cabrini Hospital, Malvern weighing 3800g (8lb 3oz) and is a little sister to Arabella, 1. 1 of 8 Welcome: Shepparton's Rachel Bell and Jaidyn Thorne welcomed their son Lucas James to the world on March 12 at 5.46pm. He was born at Goulburn Valley Health weighing 6lb 4oz (2920g). 2 of 8 Little sister: Marlee Louise are the names chosen by Nagambie's Anita Thomas and Daniel Wilkshire for their newest daughter. Marlee was born on February 12 weighing 7lb (3200g) and is a little sister for Blake, 3. 3 of 8 New arrival: Shepparton's Tameika and Sean Harrap welcomed Brooks Charlie Harrap to the world on February 18. Brooks was born weighing 10lb (4536g) and is a much-loved little brother for Miller, 5, and Smith, 3. 4 of 8 First child: Carina Joy Lodding are the names chosen by Mooroopna's Brodie and Jessica Lodding for their first child. Carina was born on March 5, weighing 7lb 4oz (3288g). 5 of 8 It's a boy: Vinnie Jack Carley was welcomed to the world on March 14 at Goulburn Valley Health. Vinnie was born weighing 8lb 3oz (3714g) and is the son of Shepparton's Craig and Laura Carley. 6 of 8 Little sister: Numurkah's Bridget and Rob Fisher welcomed Aurora Jade Fisher to the world on March 27. Aurora was born weighing 8lb and 3oz (3713) and is a little sister for Tate, 2. 7 of 8 Congratulations: Shepparton's Renee and Darcee Young-Dee welcomed Link Young-Dee to the world on April 5. He has four siblings and was born weighing 8lb 8oz (4010g). 8 of 8