Shepparton’s symbolic statues stand tall

Two birds flying on the corner of Corio and High Sts.

A flying cow on the corner of Fryers and Wyndham Sts.

A paddock full of ceramic cows in Monash Park.

Writing alongside the Furphy Statue.

The Furphy Statue in Welsford St.

The William Cooper Statue in Queens Gardens.

Skater Cow.

Footy Cow sits out the front of the council offices on Welsford St.

The Mateship statue at the Shepparton War Memorial.

The Helping Hand statue at the Shepparton War Memorial.

