The heavenly architecture of Shepparton’s churches

St Mary's Church in Mooroopna is home to eye-catching architecture.

Beautiful details at St Mary's Church, Mooroopna.

St Mary's Church, Mooroopna.

Shepparton Uniting Church.

The steeple at Shepparton Uniting Church.

Shepparton Uniting Church's facade.

A stained glass window at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Shepparton.

Lanterns at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Shepparton.

Details of the roof at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Shepparton.

Figures on a wall of St Augustine's Anglican Church, Shepparton.

