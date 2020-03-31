Galleries


They’re kooky, colourful, and endlessly creative letterboxes

Wheely brilliant: This cream can has found a second purpose.

Fore!: More a birdie than a hole-in-one. But this family got it in one.

Wait for the beep: This one is causing waves in the neighbourhood.

Stick 'em up: This Ned Kelly-inspired box may have the postie on edge.

Staying afloat: A horse, of course.

Udderly fantastic: This moo-ving piece of art could score a place in Monash Park.

