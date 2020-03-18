Galleries


Shane Jacobson entertains at GV Brain Dinner

Shepparton News journalists Spencer Fowler Steen and Madi Chwasta with Shane Jacobson.

1 of 8

Paul Erdmann and Donna Maslin from Murchison.

2 of 8

Gavin and Anna Pogue, Jane Torriero, Pam Pogue and Mayor Seema Abdullah.

3 of 8

Glenn and Karyn Gibson with Linda and Peter Meates from Kialla.

4 of 8

Daniel, Julie and Rochelle Telford from Kialla.

5 of 8

Diane Wilson from Shepparton and Ginette Cook from Murchison.

6 of 8

Kate Hemphill, Suzie McCluskey and Nikki Chapman from Shepparton.

7 of 8

Zane Foott, Kirsten Lyons and Tom Grinter from Shepaprton.

8 of 8