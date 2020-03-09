Galleries Your say: How are you spending the long weekend? Shauntee and Evie Knight We are on our way home to Yarrawonga so we thought we would stop off here and give the kids a play. 1 of 5 Bill Levy with Grandson Lincoln Allan. We have come down to the park for the day to have a play and feed the birds. 2 of 5 Belinda Burke We are giving our dog Macky a break from driving. We are heading home to Melbourne after holidaying in Yamba. 3 of 5 Freya Oades and Lowana Drake Yesterday we went to the basketball carnival at Shepparton Sports Stadium and went shopping with my Mum. 4 of 5 Eugenia Cechi I'm from South America so I have been working in Shepparton this week but head off to Wangaratta tomorrow. 5 of 5