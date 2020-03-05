Galleries


Cultures come together at Karramomous CWA

The benefits of a cuppa and a chat is the same wherever you come from. L-R: Fatima Ishag, Gwenda Metzke, Cicilia Nelson, and Mavis Metzke enjoy each other's company.

Abass Alrwalmi was one of several children who enjoyed lunch at Karramomous Hall.

Rom Nasar enjoyed tea and a chat with CWA ladies at the lunchtime session.

Rose with four-year-old Zahra Karimi were among a busload of migrant mums and kids who travelled to Karramomous.

For Nawal Abdalla and Ahmed Zaid, 3, it was a chance to taste new food and meet new people.

Rassul Saeed, 7, enjoyed the lunchtime offerings.

Traditional CWA fare was on offer among food from a host of different cultures.

Sweet tea and smiles as the migrant experience comes to country Australia with Dawn Hucker, Sakeena Saberi and Grace Davey.

Taste the difference - Sakeena Saberi pours sweet tea for Grace Davey.

Karramomous CWA president Norma Leslie enjoyed a chat with Cicilia Nelson from South Sudan.

