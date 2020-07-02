Cinema re-opens in Shepparton

Entertainment
Cinema re-opens in SheppartonBy John Lewis
The first new-release movie at Shepparton's Village Cinemas since the venue's re-opening a week ago following a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions, begins screening today.
The Personal History of David Copperfield screens at 3 pm and 7 pm each day.
Shepparton is among nearly 20 Village Cinemas locations now open to the public across Victoria.
Village Entertainment chief executive officer Kirk Edwards said social distancing protocols would be enforced within foyers, restrooms and auditoriums. Only 20 people would be allowed into auditoriums, where reduced capacities would be in place with every second row left vacant.
Increased session intervals will allow for heightened cleaning protocols to be performed.
Customers are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets, and no cash will be accepted at counters.
Other films on show at Shepparton include 10 Things I Hate About You; Bloodshot; Bohemian Rhapsody; Jumanji: The Next Level; Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs; SamSam; Sonic the Hedgehog; The Dark Knight; The Dark Night Rises; The Invisible Man; and Warren Miller's Timeless.
More information at www.villagecinemas.com.au