Land of Plenty to be held in Shepparton this year

By Madi Chwasta

Shepparton local: Briggs performing at the festival last year.

Dance monkey: Tones and I has achieved international success since her appearance at Land of Plenty in 2019.

Melbourne indie rockers: Slowly Slowly performing on stage.

Land of Plenty will be returning to Shepparton in October for its second year, set to run on the weekend before the Melbourne Cup.

The single-day, all ages festival has been scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at the Shepparton Showgrounds.

The day will feature plenty of live music, art displays, market stalls, gourmet food vans, and carnival rides.

While the line-up is yet to be released, the organisers promise a diverse range of genres, from hip hop, to rock and indie, as well as all-star artists featured in previous Triple J Hottest 100 countdowns.

Last year's line-up was filled with a range of stellar Australian acts, including Ocean Alley, Illy, Tones and I, Alex the Astronaut and Shepparton's own Briggs.

The event is run by Red Hill Entertainment in collaboration with the Greater Shepparton City Council and Shepparton Show Me.

Visit landofplentyfestival.com to sign up to the mailing list.

