Education

Your School: A guide to Goulburn Valley education

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Selecting a school is a big decision.

The search for the perfect fit for your child can be a daunting task but the News is here to help with Your School.

As you flick through the pages you can see exactly what some of the Goulburn Valley’s schools have to offer — their special features, facilities and points of difference.

So sit back, pour yourself a cuppa and enjoy a simpler way to find the right school for your child.

Latest articles

Shepparton

Shepparton’s restaurants, pubs and cafes mixed about reopening in June

Shepparton’s restaurant, pub and café owners have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and allow venues to open for up to 20 dine-in patrons from June 1. Ineka Rowe owns two cafes in...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna CFA member takes out annual photo competition

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for the winner of the annual CFA National Volunteer Week photo competition, this striking photograph is just that. Taken during the ferocious Balmattum Hill fire, which tore through the bushland...

Liz Mellino
News

Violet Town couple’s online food network booms amid COVID-19

When Violet Town’s Kirsten Larsen and Serenity Hill launched Open Food Network in 2012, a pandemic wasn’t in their wildest dreams. But now, the online network of farmers, wholesalers and community-run virtual farmers’ markets is keeping farmers afloat and fresh food on local plates.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

News

$119 million to finish Shepparton super school as state government announces building blitz

The Victorian Government has announced $119 million to finish construction of Greater Shepparton Secondary College by the beginning of 2022.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member drops VCAT case with education department

A Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member will no longer pursue a Freedom of Information dispute with the Victorian Department of Education at VCAT. It comes after the Department of Education granted Stop Shepparton’s New Super School secretary...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Your School: A guide to Goulburn Valley education

Selecting a school is a big decision. The search for the perfect fit for your child can be a daunting task but the News is here to help with Your School. As you flick through the pages you can see exactly what some of the Goulburn Valley’s...

Shepparton News