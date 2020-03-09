Education


Fire safety day at the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre

Eager to have a go on the hose: Kids at Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre.

Firetrucks and fun: Matilda Power putting out a pretend fire.

Safety first: kids at the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre couldn't get enough of the firetruck.

Learning the tools of the trade: Kids at the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre in Shepparton.

Future fire fighter: Charlotte Way trying her hand at the hose.

Learning a thing or two: Pamata Mapasua from the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre.

Have a blast: Hayley Kosterman learns how to fight fires.

Fire fighting: Ivy Kadamani from the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre.

Making a splash: Lucas Foley from the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre.

