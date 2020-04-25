Contributed Photos


Goulburn Valley locals mark Anzac Day with home dawn services and tributes

Isabella, 8, William, 5 and Elliot Sanders, 2, made this wreath for ANZAC day. The family had a dawn service at their home in Bunbartha.

Mooroopna's Michelle and Brett Merry flew their flag at half-mast.

Kirk Stewart paid his respects in Shepparton.

Karen Turner created this display for her Shepparton home.

This Goulburn Valley Hwy home created a display to pay their respects.

A number of families in Bellfield Crt, Kialla stood at the end of their driveways at dawn to pay their respects.

Residents in Kialla Lakes gathered outside their houses at dawn to pay their respects.

Residents in Kialla Lakes gathered outside their houses at dawn to pay their respects.

