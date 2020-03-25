Contributed Photos Goulburn Valley locals capture stunning sunrise Bev Montgomery's husband Nev captured this stunning sunrise. 1 of 14 Fairlie Pate enjoyed this view in Katandra West. 2 of 14 Daniel Garrard was up early and snapped this shot. 3 of 14 Steve Miles enjoyed taking in this view as he got ready to start his day. 4 of 14 This beautiful scene was captured by Karen Casey. 5 of 14 Robyn McDermott witnessed amber clouds on Tuesday morning. 6 of 14 There was plenty of colour in the sky when Steve Miles captured this shot. 7 of 14 Lyndelle Ackland enjoyed a peaceful moment capturing this picture. 8 of 14 A morning walking the dog became a bit more pleasant for George Bitcon who was treated to this coloured sky. 9 of 14 The sunrise was a great way to start the morning for Ben Stedman. 10 of 14 Lyne Mills Hodge captured a number of stunning photos of the sunrise, including this one. 11 of 14 Bunbartha was treated to plenty of colour, which was captured by Leah Jane. 12 of 14 There were plenty of auburn clouds when Kylie Hocking captured this photo. 13 of 14 It was a stunning morning at Gina Lohse's north Shepparton home. 14 of 14