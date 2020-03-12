Contributed Photos

Two family milestones celebrated

By Shepparton News

Sandra Caple, Heather Moulton, Fiona MacLennan and Jason Caple (back row) celebrate the birthdays of Alan Caple and his mother, Betty Caple.

Betty Caple celebrated her 90th birthday alongside sister Enid Woodford.

Two special family milestones were recently celebrated at Kialla Gardens.

Shepparton's Betty Caple and her son Alan marked turning 90 and 60 respectively with an afternoon tea on February 15.

Alan celebrated his birthday in December, while Betty's big day was on February 18.

Betty and Alan would like to thank all family, relatives and friends for coming to their combined surprise birthday party and making it such a special and memorable day.

