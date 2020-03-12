Two family milestones celebrated

Contributed Photos
Two family milestones celebratedBy Shepparton News
Two special family milestones were recently celebrated at Kialla Gardens.
Shepparton's Betty Caple and her son Alan marked turning 90 and 60 respectively with an afternoon tea on February 15.
Alan celebrated his birthday in December, while Betty's big day was on February 18.
Betty and Alan would like to thank all family, relatives and friends for coming to their combined surprise birthday party and making it such a special and memorable day.