Local Shepparton woman graduates university with two degrees

By Shepparton News

Shepparton's Taylah Eastwell graduated from Deakin University on February 19.

Shepparton's Taylah Eastwell graduated from Deakin University on February 19 with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) and Bachelor of Art (Journalism) with distinction.

She went to Bourchier St Primary School and Wanganui Park Secondary College.

She is currently working as a journalist with the Star News Group and has enrolled to begin Practical Legal Training in July.

Ms Taylah said her honours thesis was on how banks can better respond to victims of economic abuse, which she said was a form of family violence.

She said she hoped to be admitted to practice as a solicitor, but did not know in which area of law yet.

“I'm really interested in family law,” she said.

“If that doesn’t work out, I’d like to get into crime reporting.”

Ms Eastwell worked at Woolworths part-time and volunteered at a community legal service in Geelong throughout her time at university.



 

