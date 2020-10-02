Holiday at home, Ardern pleads to Kiwis

World

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made a patriotic plea to Kiwis to holiday at home rather than taking up Australia's offer of quarantine-free entry.

On Thursday, Scott Morrison told Adelaide radio station 5AA he planned to remove the need for incoming travellers from New Zealand to quarantine and would "move on that very soon".

Naming NSW and South Australia as the first states to open their arms to Kiwi tourists, he said, "New Zealanders being able to travel to Australia - that's good for Australian tourism".

Ms Ardern, in Auckland on the campaign trail ahead of New Zealand's October 17 election, shot back at her Australian counterpart.

"I encourage New Zealanders to think about spending their dollars here locally," she said.

"Of course I would like them to support our local economy, absolutely.

"Even if Australia ... opens up borders for New Zealanders to go in without quarantine, that doesn't mean that they won't have to go into quarantine on return. At this stage they will."

Ms Ardern and Mr Morrison have been discussing the return of regular travel across the Tasman for months, though New Zealand's COVID-19 elimination strategy means Ms Ardern is less inclined to

With New Zealand on the brink of ridding the virus from the community for a second time, Australia can also open up to Kiwis more safely than New Zealand can do for visiting Australians.

"The reason for that decision for us is safety," Ms Ardern said.

"In our view, we are not ready to have quarantine-free travel with Australia.

"They have a very different strategy to us, and so they're making that decision and that is their prerogative but for now we of course have to keep New Zealanders safe."

The prime minister said she didn't believe the Australian government's decision to jump ahead and open borders without waiting for New Zealand to do the same was designed to pressure her government.

"We have resisted that because we want to keep New Zealanders safe," she said.

"We will not open the borders for quarantine-free travel with Australia until it is safe to do so because doing it too early risks losing all of the freedoms that we already have in our economy."

New Zealand's COVID-19 death toll is 25 while Australia's stands at 890.

