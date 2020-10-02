World

NZ on track to ease COVID-19 restrictions

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand has hit a new COVID-19 milestone, now free of patients in hospital with the virus after its most recent outbreak.

On Friday, health officials announced no new cases either in the community or in managed isolation.

They also reported one person, previously in isolation on a general ward of Auckland's Middlemore hospital, had been discharged.

In June, New Zealand relaxed all restrictions after achieving its goal of elimination.

The virus returned in August, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to lock down Auckland and slap restrictions on the rest of the country.

The restrictions have curbed the virus once more. There have been no cases outside the Auckland region through that outbreak.

Auckland, which has since relaxed most restrictions, has tallied 179 cases in this outbreak but hasn't seen any new cases in a week.

The new outbreak has seen three more Kiwis lose their lives, bringing the country's death toll to 25.

On Monday, Ms Ardern will hold a cabinet meeting where she is expected to relax all restrictions once more.

That meeting is also the final gathering of her ministers ahead of the October 17 election.

