Top White House aide positive for virus

Hope Hicks, one of US President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counsellor to the president and travelled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive on Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information.

She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks travelled with the president multiple times this week, including on presidential helicopter for a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.