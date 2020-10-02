World

Biden shatters election fundraising record

By AAP Newswire

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has again shattered fundraising records, topping his already gargantuan August cash haul during September, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

An exact total for the month is not yet clear. But both people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to reveal internal details, said on Thursday that he surpassed the $US365 million ($A508 million) raised last month through his joint fundraising effort with the Democratic National Committee.

Biden's success raising money speaks to the enthusiasm of Democratic donors to oust President Donald Trump from office.

Democrats have seen a torrent of new money in recent weeks. Candidates up and down the ballot took in more than $US100 million ($A139 million) donated online following the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as Republicans moved forward to replace her with a conservative justice.

And Biden himself raised over $US31 million ($A43 million) on Wednesday, following a chaotic debate against Trump, who refused to clearly condemn white supremacists who support him and personally insulted Biden's family.

A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment when asked about the fundraising totals.

The Trump campaign hasn't yet released their September fundraising numbers.

