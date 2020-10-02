Armenia says it has shot down four drones

Armenia has downed four drones in the provinces near the capital Yerevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says.

A Reuters witness in the city saw a glowing object in the sky amid clashes with Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Four drones appeared in Armenian airspace in the provinces of Kotayk and Gegharkunik, and Armenian air defence forces have destroyed them, Pashinyan said on social media as the conflict with Azerbaijan raged for a fifth day.