World

White House offers $1.5 trillion aid plan

By AAP Newswire

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with officials - AAP

1 of 1

The Trump administration has proposed including a $20 billion extension in aid for the battered airline industry in a new stimulus proposal to House Democrats worth over $1.5 trillion.

House Democrats, who seeking $2.2 trillion to combat the effects of the coronavirus on the US economy, had been at loggerheads over the new measure with the White House, which had proposed legislation worth $1.5 trillion.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday the latest offer was generous but 2 trillion was too much.

"If it starts with a 2, it's going to be a real problem," he told reporters en route to Washington from Minnesota where US President Donald Trump headlined a rally.

Earlier US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made progress in agreeing on relief to millions of Americans.

For her part, Pelosi avoided use of the term "progress."

"Secretary Mnuchin and I had an extensive conversation and we found areas where we are seeking further clarification. Our conversation will continue," the top Democrat in Congress said in a statement.

The House of Representatives had postponed a vote on the $2.2 trillion Democrat coronavirus plan to allow more time for a bipartisan deal to come together.

Latest articles

News

Death of John Gray

An obituary will be published in The News

Geoff Adams
News

Shepparton couple poke fun at pandemic wedding planning

Glen20, hoards of toilet paper, face masks and a case of Corona are the season’s biggest wedding trends. And Shepparton couple Amy Weidenbach and Brandon Cooper have incorporated all the essentials in a tongue-in-cheek pre-wedding photoshoot with...

Jessica Ball
News

Christmas is around the corner - so reel in a fishing gift

Here we are, the first couple of days into October and Christmas is coming up at a great rate of knots — so it is time to start thinking of just what you would like as a gift to finish off the year. With lockdowns and other goings-on during...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire
World

Senate battle ahead on Barrett nomination

Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, has sparked Democrat fears for the future of affordable health care and abortion rights.

AAP Newswire