World

Singapore to allow entry from Australia

By AAP Newswire

Singapore's Changi Airport - AAP

1 of 1

Singapore will allow entry to travellers from Australia, excluding coronavirus hot spot Victoria, beginning next week.

Vietnam is also being granted the exemption from coronavirus restrictions.

The tiny city-state last month welcomed visitors from Brunei and New Zealand, and is cautiously reopening its borders to help revive its airport, a key regional aviation hub.

The aviation authority has said there is a low risk of virus importation from Australia and Vietnam. Travellers must undergo a virus swab test upon arrival, travel on direct flights without transit and download a mobile app for contact tracing.

The changes start from October 8.

Singapore's move is unilateral and not reciprocated by the four countries.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post that "with each step of safe opening of our borders, we start to rebuild the bridges and resuscitate Changi Airport."

Singapore has managed to control the pandemic after an earlier upsurge due to infections among foreign workers living in packed dormitories. It has confirmed more than 57,000 cases of infection with 27 deaths from COVID-19.

Latest articles

World

Singapore to allow entry from Australia

Singapore says travellers from Australian states other than Victoria will be able to fly in, from October 8.

AAP Newswire
World

Endometriosis plan missing in NZ policy

Endometriosis New Zealand has called on Jacinda Ardern’s government to implement greater support for sufferers of the insidious disease.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s Proud Boys remark hits nerves

Donald Trump’s failure to condemn an ultra-right group has been one of the few moments to stand out in a chaotic debate with rival Joe Biden.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire
World

Senate battle ahead on Barrett nomination

Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, has sparked Democrat fears for the future of affordable health care and abortion rights.

AAP Newswire