World

New rules for next Trump-Biden debate

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump and Joe Biden during their debate - AAP

1 of 1

The group managing the US presidential election debates is planning steps to bring order to the remaining contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden after widespread criticism.

The 90-minute debate on Tuesday night was chaotic, marred by the Republican president's constant interjections and interruptions of both his Democratic rival and the host, as well as Biden's angry rejoinders.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan group that has organised the events since 1988, said it would make unspecified changes to the format to prevent chaos.

"Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that it is "carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly".

Biden said in a campaign stop on Wednesday that he hoped organisers of future debates would be able to turn off the microphone of the candidate who is not speaking.

"It was a national embarrassment," Biden said of the debate and Trump's performance.

"I am not going to speculate what happens at the second or third debate."

Trump, meanwhile, was critical of the debate's moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

"Chris had a tough night," Trump posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning, calling the debate a "two on one" fight.

The debate commission defended Wallace, thanking him "for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night's debate" and promising "additional tools to maintain order".

The candidates for vice president will debate next Wednesday, followed by two more presidential debates between Trump and Biden later in October.

Latest articles

Education

Shepparton Year 12 student excels despite the odds

Shepparton’s Ellie Simpson is achieving so highly at school, she’s starting work as a teacher’s aid on top of her Year 12 studies. And she’s doing it despite an anxiety disorder which has made forming friendships and learning extremely difficult...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire
World

Senate battle ahead on Barrett nomination

Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, has sparked Democrat fears for the future of affordable health care and abortion rights.

AAP Newswire