Trump, Biden trade barbs in first debate

By AAP Newswire

Joe Biden at one point told Donald Trump to "shut up". - AAP

The first presidential debate has quickly descended into chaos as President Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden, who at one point told him to "shut up."

The candidates sparred over the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court and the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump interrupted and insulted Biden, attacking his education and saying that no one would attend his rallies.

"Would you shut up, man?" Biden said.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control, pleading with Trump not to interrupt several times. Finally exasperated about halfway through, Wallace started to shout.

"Stop!" Wallace said. "Gentlemen, I hate to raise my voice but why should I be different than the two of you."

Biden repeatedly sighed in frustration, calling Trump a "clown," and saying he is racist.

"You are the worst president America has ever had," he said at one point.

Trump shot back: "In 47 months I've done more than you have done in 47 years."

In a segment on racial justice protests, Trump argued that the Obama administration had seen violent outbreaks in Ferguson and Baltimore.

"Oh my Lord, this is ridiculous," Biden said.

"Are you in favour of law and order?" Trump asked.

At one point early on, Wallace had a back-and-forth with Trump over Trump's health care plan, which Wallace called "largely symbolic."

"I guess I'm debating you, not him but that's OK," Trump said to Wallace. "I'm not surprised."

Biden attacked Trump's handling of the pandemic, while Trump argued that Biden would shut down the economy.

"This is the same man that said the virus would be gone in April," Biden said.

"By July, it'd be gone. By the warm weather, it'd be gone, like a miracle! And by the way, maybe you can inject some bleach into your arm!"

Trump said he was being sarcastic.

