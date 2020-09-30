World

Aust, NZ talk COVID-19 trans-Tasman bubble

By AAP Newswire

Australia New Zealand - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Australia could be on the verge of letting New Zealanders enter without the need for a fortnight quarantining in a hotel.

Ms Ardern advanced talks on the creation of a trans-Tasman bubble with counterpart Scott Morrison in a phone meeting on Tuesday night.

"There is a chance that we could have Australia simply open to New Zealand because of our status and where we are right now, which is pretty good," she told AAP.

"They could just say, 'Well look one way (travel from New Zealand to Australia) is fine by us' until we work through some of the detail, and it's a possibility."

The NZ Labour leader, overseeing a COVID-19 elimination strategy, has established a series of criteria that must be met before opening borders to other nations.

That means New Zealand reciprocating and allowing Australians in for quarantine-free travel is a little further away.

The Victorian outbreak led to an impasse in trans-Tasman bubble talks with Australia, though Ms Ardern says Mr Morrison's embrace of a "hotspot" system would allow travel to resume sooner.

"Essentially what a hotspot system would do, it would shut down those areas where there were heightened cases, while allowing the rest to be open. And so absolutely, we can also make that work," she told AAP.

"What we just need to hear a bit more from Australia on is what the definition of a hotspot will be, how they'll manage the state borders in those situations, but we're working that through."

Ms Ardern said opening up to Pacific nations - beginning with the Cook Islands - was "absolutely" still part of New Zealand's re-engagement with the world.

"The threshold that we'll set will meet the Cooks' expectations," she said.

On Tuesday, Mr Morrison said people flying into Australia from overseas could soon be allowed to quarantine at home, asking officials to look into the proposal.

Ms Ardern said New Zealand was unlikely to follow suit, saying "quarantine-free travel is our version of that".

"I do think there's something to be said at looking at the other end, thinking about whether or not for high-risk countries we need to have, an additional element of extra self-isolation," she said.

Latest articles

News

In the archives: Veterans commemorate 70th anniversary of march of Lark Force and Gull Force

1995 The opening of the new Benalla East Primary School Deaf Facility was a great success, according to Benalla East Primary School principal Graham Budd. “It was excellent to see all the students participating in it,” Mr Budd said...

Meg Saultry
News

Dave joins race for council

Benalla’s Dave Horan has joined the race for council. The Ensign spoke to him this week.

Simon Ruppert
News

NSAA servicemen’s club donates to hospitals as doors close

The North East Servicemen’s Club - which covers Benalla and Wangaratta - is set to close after more than two decades. However, not content with simply closing the doors, and with more than $11,000 in the bank, the club has been able to make two...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire
World

Senate battle ahead on Barrett nomination

Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, has sparked Democrat fears for the future of affordable health care and abortion rights.

AAP Newswire