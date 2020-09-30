World

UK MPs back Brexit law despite concerns

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial Brexit legislation, enabling the country to break international law, has cleared the House of Commons.

MPs voted 340 to 256, majority 84, in favour of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill at third reading despite warnings that the "law-breaking" legislation threatens the union and the country's global reputation.

Ministers have defended powers contained in the legislation, which gives them the opportunity to override the Brexit divorce deal.

They argue such powers are needed to protect the relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland amid concerns in Westminster that Brussels officials could seek to disrupt food goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland as part of trade talks.

The UK government was forced to compromise earlier in the Bill's passage in the face of a Tory backbench rebellion, which resulted in changes to give MPs a vote before ministers can use the powers which would breach the Withdrawal Agreement brokered with the EU last year.

Latest articles

News

In the archives: Veterans commemorate 70th anniversary of march of Lark Force and Gull Force

1995 The opening of the new Benalla East Primary School Deaf Facility was a great success, according to Benalla East Primary School principal Graham Budd. “It was excellent to see all the students participating in it,” Mr Budd said...

Meg Saultry
News

Dave joins race for council

Benalla’s Dave Horan has joined the race for council. The Ensign spoke to him this week.

Simon Ruppert
News

NSAA servicemen’s club donates to hospitals as doors close

The North East Servicemen’s Club - which covers Benalla and Wangaratta - is set to close after more than two decades. However, not content with simply closing the doors, and with more than $11,000 in the bank, the club has been able to make two...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire
World

Senate battle ahead on Barrett nomination

Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, has sparked Democrat fears for the future of affordable health care and abortion rights.

AAP Newswire