UK hits 7000 daily cases amid lockdown row

By AAP Newswire

The UK has reported a daily record of more than 7000 new coronavirus infections as pressure grows on the government, with some demanding loosening and others tightening of physical-distancing rules.

The country has reported 450,000 coronavirus infections since March.

It reported 7143 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and the official death toll linked to COVID-19 rose by 71 for a total of more than 42,000, the highest in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter distancing rules last week after a surge in coronavirus infections across the UK this month.

Britain's daily number of tests has increased rapidly to almost 200,000 while local measures have been imposed in large areas of northern England and parts of Scotland and Wales.

Pressure has intensified on Johnson from MPs in his Conservative party to loosen the restrictions and allow parliament to vote on the legislation underpinning them.

But opposition MPs and many health experts are pressing him to take stronger action to curb the renewed spread of the virus.

Parliament is scheduled to debate the government's coronavirus legislation on Wednesday.

Johnson provided more ammunition for critics on Tuesday when he was asked to clear up confusion about local lockdown rules in northeastern England.

Johnson was unable to explain how the rules apply to indoor and outdoor settings.

"Apologies, I misspoke today," he tweeted later.

"In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home," Johnson wrote.

"You should also avoid socialising with other households outside."

