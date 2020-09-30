World

Turkish jet shot down warplane: Armenia

By AAP Newswire

Armenian video shows destruction of allegedly Azerbaijani positions - AAP

1 of 1

Armenia's government says a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down one of its warplanes over Armenian airspace, killing the pilot, but Tukish officials have called the claim "absolutely untrue".

Any such incident would mark a potentially major escalation of conflict in the South Caucasus region.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan, which is fighting ethnic Armenian forces in a major new flare-up of a decades-old conflict over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

An Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said the Armenian Sukhoi Su-25 warplane had been on a military assignment when it was downed by an F-16 fighter jet owned by the Turkish air force.

Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun said: "Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks."

Azerbaijan's defence ministry also denied that a Turkish fighter jet had shot down an Armenian plane.

Dozens of people have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since clashes between Azerbaijan and its ethnic Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh broke out on Sunday, quickly escalating into the worst fighting since the 1990s.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians and is supported by Armenia.

It broke away from Azerbaijan in a war in the 1990s but is not recognised by any country as an independent republic.

Latest articles

National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Difficult to resist Packer, inquiry told

Crown Resorts director Michael Johnston admits it would have been “difficult” to resist James Packer’s order to sell a major share in the casino giant.

AAP Newswire
National

Cardinal Pell leaves Australia for Rome

Cardinal George Pell has departed Sydney for Rome, six months after he was acquitted of sexual abuse by Australia’s High Court.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire
World

Senate battle ahead on Barrett nomination

Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, has sparked Democrat fears for the future of affordable health care and abortion rights.

AAP Newswire