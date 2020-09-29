World

Trump and Biden to meet in first debate

By AAP Newswire

The stage is being set for the first Trump-Biden presidential debate. - AAP

1 of 1

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to square off for the first time in a pivotal debate that will provide a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a fiery and brutally personal grudge match.

With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes are enormous as the two White House candidates take the stage five weeks on Tuesday before the November 3 election.

The combustible Trump and more low-key Biden will debate an array of urgent political challenges, including a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the US and thrown millions out of work, a brewing battle over Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination, and continued protests across the country for racial justice.

The latest point of contention surfaced on Sunday when the New York Times reported that Trump paid just $US750 ($A1062) in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 - and none in 10 of the previous 15 years.

The encounter could be crucial for Biden, giving him a chance to prove he is a steady hand who is capable of stepping into the Oval Office and ending the tumult of Trump's first term, strategists said.

Biden has held a consistent lead over Trump in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a much closer contest.

About 9 per cent of likely voters are not currently backing either major-party candidate, which is less than half of the number who were not committed to one of the top contenders in September 2016, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

"Voters have made up their mind about Donald Trump. They still aren't quite sure what to make of Joe Biden," said Republican strategist Alex Conant, an aide to Senator Marco Rubio during his 2016 presidential primary bid against Trump.

"If Biden goes in and demonstrates he is not scary to independents and is capable of doing the job, he will help himself significantly," he said.

White House aides say Trump, 74, will aggressively challenge Biden's record on issues such as trade, energy and taxes and will be prepared to defend himself on his own taxes.

Trump, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election, is likely to face questions about his refusal to commit to accepting the election results should he lose.

Biden, 77, will outline where Trump has fallen short of his own promises, a source familiar with his strategy said. He also is certain to press his criticism of Trump's response to the pandemic, and highlight Trump's efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

The 90-minute showdown, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience because of the pandemic, will be at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, the first of three planned presidential debates.

Trump, a battering ram as a debater who regularly questions Biden's mental fitness and physical energy in blunt personal terms, will be trying to rattle the former vice president and throw him off his talking points, strategists said.

Biden started preparing for the debate in August, reviewing voluminous briefing materials, and has participated in mock debates with longtime aide Bob Bauer, a Democratic lawyer who is playing Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump has huddled with top aides several times to talk over approaches to the debates and spent part of the weekend in preparations with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a Trump adviser said.

Latest articles

Education

Shepparton Year 12 student excels despite the odds

Shepparton’s Ellie Simpson is achieving so highly at school, she’s starting work as a teacher’s aid on top of her Year 12 studies. And she’s doing it despite an anxiety disorder which has made forming friendships and learning extremely difficult...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire