World

Roadside bomb kills 15 in Afghanistan

By AAP Newswire

Afghanistan peace talks. - AAP

1 of 1

Fifteen civilians have been killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's central Daikundi province, officials have announced.

The victims were travelling in a minibus towards the centre of the province's Kijran district when the device exploded, provincial spokesman Gul Aqa Sajadi said on Monday.

Two further people were wounded in the attack, local officials confirmed.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban has some level of influence in the district.

The attack comes as Afghanistan experiences a fresh wave of violence.

The United Nation's Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has documented at least 1,280 civilian deaths and 2,176 wounded in the first half of 2020.

The Taliban has failed to commit to a nationwide ceasefire despite ongoing peace talks in the Qatari capital Doha.

Latest articles

Education

Shepparton Year 12 student excels despite the odds

Shepparton’s Ellie Simpson is achieving so highly at school, she’s starting work as a teacher’s aid on top of her Year 12 studies. And she’s doing it despite an anxiety disorder which has made forming friendships and learning extremely difficult...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire