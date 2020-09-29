World

New Thai army chief vows to defend throne

By AAP Newswire

General Narongpan Jittkaewtae of the Thai army. - AAP

Thailand's new army chief has pledged to emulate his predecessor, who took a hard line against anti-government groups, and emphasised the importance of protecting the monarchy.

The appointment of General Narongpan Jittkaewtae, in an annual military reshuffle, comes as Thailand's army and palace-dominated establishment wrestles with the challenge of more than two months of anti-government protests.

Narongpan made no specific mention of the protesters, some of whom have called for reforms to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"I pledge to all of you that I will continue the obligations, responsibility, policies and ideology of the army chief, General Apirat Kongsompong, to the fullest of my ability," Narongpan told a military ceremony.

Apirat, who has taken a senior position in the royal household, has been outspoken in criticising opposition figures, academics and politicians as potential threats to national security.

"I will protect and develop the army so it stands as a key institution of security that sustains the nation and throne," said Narongpan, who will formally take up his new post on October 1.

Army appointments are closely scrutinised in Thailand, where the military has taken power 13 times since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932. Current prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first seized power in a 2014 coup.

Narongpan, 57, belongs to the monarch's own King's Guard division of the army.

