World

Amnesty halts India operations

By AAP Newswire

Amnesty International India in Bangalore, India. - AAP

1 of 1

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International says it is halting its operation in India, citing reprisals from the government and the freezing of its bank accounts by Indian authorities.

Amnesty International India said in a statement on Tuesday that the organisation had laid off its staff in India and paused its ongoing campaign and research work on human rights, alleging that Indian authorities froze its bank accounts on suspicions of violating rules on foreign funding.

The statement said that the authorities' actions were "the latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organisations by the Government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations," and that the group's "lawful fundraising model" was being portrayed as money laundering because it has challenged the "government's grave inactions and excesses."

Indian authorities did not immediately confirm whether Amnesty India's bank accounts had been frozen.

Amnesty India's executive director, Avinash Kumar, said the accounts were frozen as a result of the group's "unequivocal calls for transparency in the government" and accountability of New Delhi police and the Indian government regarding "grave human rights violations in Delhi riots" and Indian-administered Kashmir.

"For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent," Kumar said in a statement.

It is not the first time that Amnesty India has said Indian authorities targeted its operations. In 2018, Indian authorities raided its office and froze its bank accounts on similar charges.

In 2016, it faced sedition charges after Hindu nationalists objected to an event held in the southern city of Bangalore to discuss human rights violations in the disputed region of Kashmir. The charges were dropped three years later.

The rights group regularly accuses Indian authorities of committing human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir and has released multiple reports on the raging conflict in the region.

In August, it said Indian police violated human rights during deadly religious riots in New Delhi earlier this year and accused the police of beating protesters, torturing detainees and in some cases taking part in riots with Hindu mobs.

Amnesty India has also repeatedly condemned what it says is a crackdown on dissent and freedom of speech in India.

Latest articles

Education

Shepparton Year 12 student excels despite the odds

Shepparton’s Ellie Simpson is achieving so highly at school, she’s starting work as a teacher’s aid on top of her Year 12 studies. And she’s doing it despite an anxiety disorder which has made forming friendships and learning extremely difficult...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire