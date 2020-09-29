Two charged in NZ political probe

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has claimed "total and complete exoneration" despite the Serious Fraud Office laying charges after a donations probe linked to his party.

On Tuesday, the white collar crime unit charged two individuals, who have name suppression, with "obtaining by deception" after a lengthy investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) stated the pair were not MPs or members of Mr Peters' party, New Zealand First.

"It is a relief after months of this cloud hanging over the party that we have been fully cleared," Mr Peters said.

Local reports have alleged donors to the New Zealand First Foundation thought they were giving funding to Mr Peters' party - something the party denies as it may breach electoral law.

With typical bombast, Mr Peters then announced his party would sue the SFO, suggesting the decision would interfere in the October 17 election.

"The timing of its decision to lay charges against the Foundation constitutes a James Comey-level error of judgment," said Mr Peters, referring to the FBI director who probed US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the late stages of the 2016 election.

"It's an appalling intrusion in a period when the people begin to think seriously about the shape of their next government ... the SFO cannot justify the timing of its decision."

Mr Peters would not discuss his links to those two people charged and claimed a media conspiracy, saying many had "spilled litres of ink in trying to destroy New Zealand First".

Mr Peters first entered politics in 1979, defecting from the National party to form his own party in 1993.

After weeks of negotiations after the deadlocked 2017 election, the wily veteran made Jacinda Ardern prime minister after pledging support for Labour.

He has served as Foreign Minister and Ms Ardern's deputy but has slipped in popularity since then.

According to the latest poll, released by TVNZ on Monday night, NZ First has the support of just one per cent of Kiwis and will not return to the parliament.