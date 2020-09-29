World

US county to pay $28m after police killing

By AAP Newswire

Cpl. Michael Owen Jr - AAP

1 of 1

A county in the US state of Maryland has reached a $US20 million ($A28 million) settlement with the family of an unarmed man killed while handcuffed inside a police vehicle.

Corporal Michael Owen fatally shot William Green after arresting him in January 2020, officials say.

He was charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

The settlement is one of the largest publicised payments to the family of a victim of police violence in US history.

The family of Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old whose 2014 killing by police in Missouri sparked a national uprising against police brutality, received a $US1.5 million settlement.

This month, the city of Louisville, Kentucky agreed to pay $US12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, whose killing led to months of protests nationwide.

Taylor was sleeping when police raided her apartment as part of an investigation into her boyfriend.

The Green case is the first time Prince George's County, outside the District of Columbia, has charged a police officer with murder for killing someone in the line of duty, county executive Angela Alsobrooks said at a briefing.

"It is our belief that when we are at fault, we take responsibility," she said.

"And in this case we are accepting responsibility."

Tom Mooney, an attorney for Owen, said in an emailed statement Owen had been charged in a "knee-jerk" manner "based on unsubstantiated or discounted facts," and that the facts of the case would be revealed.

In a statement released after the settlement announcement, Prince George's County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy said despite the civil settlement, criminal charges were still pending against Owen.

"It is important to remember he is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial," she said.

Jury selection for the criminal trial will begin in mid-March.

Latest articles

Rugby

Mum won’t let Mann miss Origin for her

Newcastle utility Kurt Mann is a chance to make the Queensland extended squad this year and will stay in the bubble to keep his terminally ill mum happy.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Smith can’t see Bellamy out of Melbourne

Cameron Smith has played under Craig Bellamy for his entire NRL coaching career and the Storm captain can’t see his veteran mentor leaving for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL mull bunker changes for 2021

The NRL will consider implementing a new bunker process for tries in 2021 after final-round trials in two matches were deemed a success.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Flight recorders found after Ukraine crash

Investigators are combing the scene of a military plane crash in Ukraine which has claimed at least 25 lives.

AAP Newswire
World

Johnson starts shutting down Britain again

The UK government says all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close their doors at 10pm amid new coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Terror probe after Paris attack

Paris police say a suspect has been arrested after two people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

AAP Newswire