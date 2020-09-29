Fiercest clashes since 1990s in Azerbaijan

Fighting has escalated sharply between Azerbaijan and its ethnic Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, with at least 55 people killed in a second day of heavy clashes.

The two sides pounded each other with rockets and artillery on Monday in the fiercest round of the decades-old conflict in more than a quarter of a century.

"This is a life-and-death war," Arayik Harutyunyan, the Nagorno-Karabakh leader, told a briefing.

Any move to all-out war could drag in regional powers Russia and Turkey.

Moscow has a defence alliance with Armenia, which provides vital support to the enclave and is its lifeline to the outside world, while Ankara backs its own ethnic Turkic kin in Azerbaijan.

"We haven't seen anything like this since the ceasefire to the war in the 1990s," said Olesya Vartanyan, senior analyst for the South Caucasus region at Crisis Group.

"The fighting is taking place along all sections of the front line."

Nagorno-Karabakh said 53 of its soldiers were killed in fighting with Azeri forces on Monday, after 31 of its servicemen had been killed on Sunday and around 200 wounded when Azerbaijan attacked.

Nagorno-Karabakh also said it had recovered some territory lost but the region's leader said later neither the Azeri army nor the Armenian militaries captured any tactical positions during Monday.

He said the Azeri army had started a major attack towards Matagis and Talish and alongside the Araks river.

The general prosecutor's office in Azerbaijan said two Azeri civilians had been killed on Monday, after five were killed on Sunday, and 30 were wounded.

There was no official information about any Azeri military casualties.

Azerbaijan declared a partial military mobilisation on Monday after declaring martial law.

Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh declared martial law and mobilised their male populations on Sunday. Men older than 18 years in Armenia are banned from leaving the country.

Vartanyan said the use of rockets and artillery brought a higher risk of civilian casualties that could make the escalation hard to stop by diplomatic means.

"If there are mass casualties, it will be extremely difficult to contain this fighting and we will definitely see a full-fledged war that will have a potential intervention of Turkey or Russia, or both of them."

Russia called for an immediate ceasefire and Turkey said it would support Azerbaijan.

Clashes first broke out in the late 1980s between Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenian Christian majority and their ethnic Azeri neighbours, as Soviet Communist rule from Moscow was starting to crumble.

All-out war in the early 1990s led to hundreds of thousands of Azeris being driven out as the region, with heavy support from Armenia, threw off control from Baku and became self-governing.

Hundreds of thousands more Armenians and Azeris were displaced from Azerbaijan and Armenia respectively.

The new fighting has revived concern over stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.