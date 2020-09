India tops six million coronavirus cases

India's confirmed coronavirus tally has reached six million cases, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry on Monday reported 82,170 new cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall tally to 60,74,703.

At least 1039 deaths were also recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities up to 95,542 since the pandemic began.

New infections are in India are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world.

The world's second-most populous country is expected to become the pandemic's worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the US, where more than seven million infections have been reported.

Even as infections mount, India has the highest number of recovered patients in the world.

More than five million people have recovered from COVID-19 in India and the country's recovery rate stands at 82 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.